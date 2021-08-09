Happy Hariyali Teej 2021! The special festival of Hariyali Teej is here and this year it will be celebrated amid the auspicious Sawan month. The festival sees married women get ready in the traditional best and worship Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, the fast of Hariyali Teej is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year the festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11, 2021. Married women observe a Nirjala (no water) fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. On the day of Hariyali Teej, women dress up and look pretty in green bangles, green sarees along with following the 16-step makeup ritual (solah shringar) that also includes mehndi designs. Hariyali Teej 2021 Celeb-Inspired Look: Nora Fatehi in Gorgeous Studded Saree Is All The Inspiration You Need This Festive Season.

Hariyali Teej fast is considered very important for married women and sees women sit on the swings and sing beautiful songs of Sawan. To add festive flavour to the occasion, you can also share these latest Hariyali Teej 2021 HD greetings with their dear ones via text messages & picture messages. Also, you can download these 2021 Hariyali Teej wishes and greetings. Meanwhile, you can check out these celeb inspired Hariyali Teej 2021 looks that you can try out:

On this day, married women keep a Nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands and for the happiness and prosperity of the family. On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, married women worship and worship Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, keeping a fast throughout the day. Hariyali Teej fasting is done by married women along with unmarried girls with the wish of a good groom. It is believed that Lord Shiva, pleased with the penance of Goddess Parvati, gave a boon to accept her as his wife in the month of Sawan. Let us know the date, muhurta and fasting method of Hariyali Teej.

