Hariyali Teej is one of the three prominent Teej festivals that are observed by Hindu women. It is believed that married women observe a day-long fast on this day for the longevity and welfare of their husbands. As the name suggests, women wear green coloured traditional attires to celebrate this occasion - it can be either traditional suits or sarees in green colour. Hariyali Teej is also known as Saawan Teej and holds the same significance as Karwa Chauth. Hariyali Teej 2022 Date and Dos & Don’ts: From Following Paran Muhurat to Solah Shringar, Auspicious Rituals You Must Follow To Please Shiv-Parvati & Bring In Good Luck During the Holy Sawan Month.

Green as a colour stands for life, fertility, renewal, and resurrection. It is also traditionally associated with money, finances, banking and ambition. While green as a colour isn't very easy to find in everyone's wardrobe, this festival demands you to own one. You can some pretty designer suits in this colour or ready-to-wear sarees which are abundantly available in the market these days. While no girl needs a helping hand when it comes to shopping, we can probably suggest some of these must-haves or anything that's trending currently. Hariyali Teej 2022 Date & Time in India: Tritiya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi of the First Sawan Teej Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Below are some of the outfit inspirations from our beloved B-town beauties that will surely help you pick the right green outfit this season! Have a look...

Janhvi Kapoor's Classic Anarkali with Pants

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Peplum Top with a Skirt

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor's Jacket Dress

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Bandhni Outfit

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy's Parrot Greet Chikankari Suit

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Embroidered Kurta with Sharara Pants

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

