Your beloved Agent Carter, Hayley Atwell celebrates her birthday on April 5. A fashion maverick, she's known for her bold style statements. For someone who shares an affinity for daring necklines, she loves making sensuous outings and wowing us with her choices. Atwell who was briefly a part of MCU, became a household name thanks to her same stint. After romancing Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger, Hayley had few amazing outings, all of which were backed up stunning appearances for movie premieres and promotional events. It Was Fitting End: Hayley Atwell on Peggy Carter-Steve Rogers Love Story Arc.

One look at Hayley's personal wardrobe and you are convinced that she doesn't have any ordinary taste. Her choices are exuberant, even atypical at times. She loves exploring lesser-known brands and is a sucker for audacious designs. Slaying comes naturally to this beauty and she rarely misses to hit the bull's eye. We personally admire all her choices and believe that she's her own competition who excels her previous self. As the birthday girl gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her most ravishing red carpet attempts. Hayley Atwell Birthday Special - From Captain America: The First Avenger to The Duchess, We Name Five Best Movies of Her Film Career.

In Georgia Hardinge

In Jenny Packham

In Julian Macdonald

In Mary Katrantzou

In Philosophy

In Sally LaPointe

In Suzanne Neville

Hayley Atwell will be next seen in Mission Impossible: 7 with Tom Cruise and that's like a feat in itself. There were rumours if Atwell was romantically involved with Cruise but as per reports in Gossip Cop, they were merely fabricated and there was no truth to it whatsoever. Well, if that's the case, Hayley's certainly single and we hope she has a blast on her special day. And until we get to see her celebratory pictures, here's raising a toast to her charming self. Happy Birthday, Hayley Atwell!

