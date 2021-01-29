Heather Graham, The Hangover actress celebrates her birthday today. The 50-year-old who's known for her charismatic face and acting skills is a Hollywood favourite. While her acting talent is often praised, today let's discuss and gush about her fashion skills. Heather is a fashionista always on a roll. With her amazing style skills, she's often a head-turner, ruling our hearts with all her appearances. Graham's choices are stellar and the way she carries herself is chic and effortless. Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics).

Heather Graham's fashion choices have always been remarkable. From stunning evening gowns to printed dresses, her wardrobe is sorted for every occasion. She believes in being trendy but timeless at the same time. Heather's love for fashion is unmatched and her styling sense cannot be compared. She's a diva who can give our new-age actresses a run for their money. While the fashionista is busy celebrating her special day, let's take a look at some of her best fashion attempts. Blake Lively Birthday Special: Her Fashion Outings are So Charming that they Would Put Serena van der Woodsen's Choices to Shame (View Pics).

Glittering in Gold

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black and White Never Looked So Good Together

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer and Sexy

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying All Day, Every Day

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shining Like a Star

Heather Graham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Heather has always been a fan favourite and her popularity has only increased with time. We hope the actress has a blast on her special day and here's sending her tons of good wishes. Happy Birthday, Heather! Have a blast.

