Blake Lively's a charmer who probably rules Hollywood with that charming smile of hers. For someone who followed Gossip Girl very closely would continue associating Lively with Serena Van Der Woodsen - the IT girl who had everything you could think of. And yes, her ravishing wardrobe on the show was equally delightful and also the most-discussed topic among all the girls out there. Post her wedding with Ryan Reynolds, the duo was soon recognised as a power couple in Hollywood and their adorable moments on the red carpet often warmed our hearts. Mother's Day 2020: Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen - Just Naming Some Super Stylish Moms in Hollywood (View Pics).

Now that we have arrived on the topic of 'red carpet', let's grab the opportunity and discuss how Lively gleams through different outings of hers. She's often the soul of the event, captivating eyeballs with her stunning choices. A designer's muse, she's blessed with a persona that has the ability to nail any damn silhouette. From strutting in a neon colour pantsuit to channelling an Egyptian princess within her on the MET Gala, she has always been a risk-taker and her risque attempts have always had an alluring effect on us. Aquaman 2: Fan Art Pits Blake Lively Against Emilia Clarke For Amber Heard's Replacement in the DC Film - Who'd Be Your Pick? Vote!

A yummy mummy of three gorgeous kids, Blake also flaunted her baby bump in style - often setting maternity goals for all mums-to-be. A fashionista who never ceases to woo our hearts, she's a sight for sore eyes. Today, as the Green Lantern actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a brief moment to explain what a fashion maverick she is. And on that note, let's have a quick look at some of her most amazing red carpet looks of all time.

In Atelier Versace

Blake Lively

In Christian Dior

Blake Lively

In Gucci

Blake Lively

In Ralph & Russo

Blake Lively

In Ralph Lauren

Blake Lively

In Versace

Blake Lively

In Zuhair Murad

Blake Lively

Give us an entire day to gush about Blake Lively and we won't hesitate to go on. She's a Goddess we don't mind worshipping and a name we look up to. There's a distinct aura around us that separates her from the rest of her contemporaries and provides her with a prop to shine brightest.

Lastly, on the eve of her special day, let's raise a toast to her infallible self. Happy Birthday, Blake Lively! May you have a wonderful year ahead.

