Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her upcoming film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. She has also bagged another film before the release of BMCM. It is an untitled romantic thriller produced by Blurr producer Vishal Rana. The film, directed by debutant Karan Rawal, promises to be an intriguing blend of romance and suspense. Sonakshi was last seen in the film Double XL and the web series Dahaad. Check out her announcement post on Instagram below! Sonakshi Sinha Is All Things Chic In Mustard Yellow and Blue Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)