Hina Khan is back to wooing our hearts with her ethnic choices. The Naagin actress who's currently seen in one too many music videos is busy decking up in style for different occasions and her traditional choices have our hearts. After a simple but stunning orange kurta set, Hina picked a ravishing saree for her next outing and it instantly had our attention. Just while we were scrolling through our Instagram feed, we had a chance to marvel at her new pictures and boy, are they gorgeous! Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new saree. The saree isn't very typical and the print all over it makes it look beautiful. Hina styled her outfit in a rather contemporary way with a messy hairdo and statement jewellery to go with. Highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes completed her look further. If she wasn't an actress, Hina could have been a fashion blogger for her taste is supreme and just right! Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan has certainly carved a name for herself in the TV industry. From marking her debut as a TV actress to strutting in style on the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the girl has come a long way but she has miles more to go. Well, here's raising a toast to her inspiring journey and here's looking forward to what comes next.

