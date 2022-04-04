Hina Khan is busy exploring Dubai these days. While earlier we discussed how the actress is a travel junkie and how she likes to explore different exotic places, this time we shall discuss her stunning wardrobe and how she gets it right every time. Hina's fashion sense is impeccable and there's never a dull moment in her wardrobe. From gorgeous ethnic pieces to modern designs and cuts, Khan's choices are always delightful and something worth eyeing. After a stunning red and white summer dress, Hina picked a pretty co-ord set as her next choice.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram account earlier to share the newest pictures from her holiday album. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was dressed in a chic co-ord set while posing on the beautiful roads of Dubai. She paired her mango coloured pants with a matching blazer and a white camisole to go with it. She further accessorised it with a chic, mini green handbag, a pretty necklace and sunglasses to amp up her look. Pale pink lips, blushed cheeks and straight open hair completed her look further.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's holiday pictures have stunned us time and again. From ogling at her swimwear pictures from the Maldives to marvelling at her gorgeous clicks from Egypt and now Dubai, Hina Khan has never failed to impress us with her stunning holiday destinations and the pictures of course. Here's hoping to see more of her in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).