July 4th is here! America's biggest celebration. For those who do not know the Fourth of July is also known as Independence Day or July 4th. It has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. The day is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervour in the US however the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. Since the celebration falls in summers, people wear bikinis and celebrate the day by the beach. However, if you are looking for some hot bikini inspos, here are some of the celebs like Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, Gigi Hadid, Mia Khalifa, Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Olivia Culpo that you can take cues from.

Take hot bikini inspiration from sexy celebs and look sizzling hot while you celebrate July Fourth this year. While you can go for those traditional July 4 bikinis in blue, white and red with stars or can just choose a single colour like block red, blue or white. Currently, celebs are totally smitten by string bikinis or high-right, thong-style bikini, you could totally try one of those. If you want to go for more of a cutesy look, you can opt for frilled bikinis. You could totally go for monokinis, the evergreen Baywatch style! However, if you are feeling daring enough, you can try the barely-there bikinis as well. Let us help you with some of the celeb-inspired bikini options for you:

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 4, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 5, 2015 at 6:59am PDT

Georgia May Jagger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Jul 4, 2015 at 9:05am PDT

January Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jul 3, 2015 at 6:46pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 4, 2015 at 4:21pm PDT

Mindy Kaling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 4, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

Sofia Vergara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 2, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

Cindy Crawford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 4, 2015 at 9:24am PDT

Jessica Simpson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:47am PDT

Bella Thorne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 4, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

Mia Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Mar 5, 2020 at 9:33am PST

If you do not want to opt for bikinis you can try out fun crop tops with denim shorts and they should totally to the trick. Moreover, full-sleeved high-rise bikinis are becoming popular as well if you are not comfortable wearing deep-neck ones.

