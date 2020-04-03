How to Safely Remove Gel Nail Polish at Home Without Damaging Your Nails? Quick Steps for Freshly Manicured Fingers (Watch DIY Videos)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Piixabay)

Gel nail designs have risen, becoming one of the most popular artificial nail applicants. There are a plethora of nail designs to choose from, including simple ones that display classic elegance or trendy. With our salons being closed by, it has always been comfortable to get your nails done. But now with most countries being under lockdown, women are puzzled on how they can remove their gel nail polish at home. You are definitely not alone, as many are struggling with the same query! While the gel mani remains for quite an extended period, at some point, you are going to have to remove it completely. Social media feeds are full of pictures displaying their almost-gone gel nail polish. So, how to safely remove gel nail polish at home? In this article, we have provided quick and easy steps along with a DIY video that you can follow to remove the gel nail polish for freshly manicured fingers. Can Using a Hand Cream to Combat Dry Skin Reduce the Effectiveness of a Hand Sanitiser?

How to Safely Remove Gel Nail Polish at Home?

You will need a towel to protect your table, cuticle oil, a glass bowl, an acetone nail polish remover, a nail file, a cuticle pusher and a buffer.

Layout your towel and fold it, so it’s thick.

Use your nail file to remove the top layer of gel from your nail plate and free edge.

Fill your glass bowl with about an inch of acetone nail polish remover. Apply cuticle oil to the entire tip of your finger to keep your nails protected and hydrated, before you soak your nails.

Place it for about five minutes until you notice the gel beginning to curl up and lift.

Use your cuticle pusher to scrape the gel off your nails gently.

Once the gel is completely removed, use a buffer to smooth your nail plate. Generously apply cuticle oil and massage it into your nails.

Watch Video:

There are other methods too available on the internet to remove gel nail polish at home. To prevent the damage and keep your nails healthy and strong, make sure you are following the technique adequately, which you keep your circles and nail plate protected.