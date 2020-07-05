'Bikini’ - well this word can be an oh-so revealing garment for few or it can be a fabric to flaunt that hot body for others. However, we bet every girl once in her life have desired to wear a two-piece on a beach and look sexy AF. July 5 is celebrated worldwide as ‘International Bikini Day’ as on this day in the year 1946 the alluring looking couture was introduced by designer, Louis Reard. Cut straight to now, we usually see bikinis worn by our darling actresses on the big screen to add a sexy punch. Over the years, there have been many moments in Bollywood films where the hotties have gone wet and looked wild in a beachwear. International Bikini Day 2019: From Coconut Shells to Balloons, These Weirdest Swimsuits Will Make You Go WTF!

From Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone to Alia Bhatt, these B-townies gave us a scene where they were a sight to behold. So, without further ado, let us take you on a fun ride which is all about style and confidence, courtesy bikinis. Yulia Ushakova, Russian Instagram Influencer Wears Bikini Made of Medical Masks, Gets Trolled Online for Insensitive Behaviour (View Pic).

Sunny Leone In Mastizaade

Let’s start with the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood, Sunny Leone who gave us a peek into her stunningly maintained body by opting for a colour-blocking bikini in shade pink and black.

Sunny Leone In Bikini (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Dostana

Then we have the most beautiful babe on the Earth, Priyanka Chopra in a gold shimmering swimsuit giving every man out there an oh-la-sensation. She did not just wear a bikini, she shined!

Priyanka Chopra In Bikini (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Katrina Kaif In Bang Bang

Up next, we have the 'Chikni Chameli' from the industry who took the modern route and flashed a panelled detailed multi-coloured bikini and made her fans go thirsty.

Katrina Kaif In Bikini (Photo Credits YouTube)

Deepika Padukone In Cocktail

We have not seen Deepika wearing bikinis much in films. However, once in her movie Cocktail, the gorgeous beauty floored one and all by wearing a tomato red bikini while bathing in the sun. HOT!

Deepika Padukone In Bikini (Photo Credits YouTube)

Anushka Sharma In Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

The bikini scene in this film saw Anushka Sharma looking different and oh-so-tempting. Her embellished black two-piece surely made fans go crazy.

Anushka Sharma In Bikini (Photo Credits YouTube)

Kareena Kapoor Khan In Tashan

Bebo’s jaw-dropping size zero body transformation for this film was quite commendable. Her ‘Nashela Nashela’ entry in a neon bikini for 'Chhaliya Chhaliya' song was surely one of the most tempting scenes in the history of Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In Bikini (Photo Credits YouTube)

Alia Bhatt In Shaandaar

Last but not the least, we have the youngest one on the list, Alia Bhatt revealing her toned body in a pink bikini.

Alia Bhatt In Bikini (Photo Credits: YouTube)

That’s it, guys! Hope you liked our compilation on the top seven bikini moments in Bollywood movies. And just in case you are heading for a beach vacay soon, the above list can be your go-to-guide on how to style a bikini. Stay tuned!

