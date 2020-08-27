She is sassy and she knows it! Jacqueline Fernandez is always a hoot! Armed with a devastating smile, Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her euphoric and vibrant persona coupled with a generous dollop of charm and a peal of infectious laughter. On the fashion front, her penchant to infuse life in all that she does renders her to be a certified style chameleon. With her stylist Chandini Whabi helming her looks, Jacqueline goes on to flip styles from those basics to high-end designer ensembles with remarkable fluidity. A recent homebound style of Jacqueline wearing a pretty pink pyjama set is what you need to see now! As the lockdown staples, PJ sets attained a chic vibe with celebrities showcasing their love, just like us! Jacqueline flaunted a bubblegum pink PJ set with a notched collar from the celebrity-endorsed label, Dandelion all whilst cosying up to her furry pet!

Experimental styles may not be up to everyone’s alley but Jacqueline is always intent on marching ahead. Which is why a distinct element of glamour is the underlining tone in all of her styles. Here's a closer look at her homebound style. Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: A Perpetual Stunner, This Vivacious Girl With a Versatile Fashion Arsenal and a Devastating Smile to Boot!

Jacqueline Fernandez - Pink Punk

A pink PJ set from Dandelion worth Rs.3950 with pulled-back hair, sunnies and barely-there glam completed her look, When Jacqueline Fernandez Had Dinner Date With a Wild Chic Style in Tow!

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in Netflix's Drive with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and in Netflix's crime thriller, Mrs Serial Killer. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.

