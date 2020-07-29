Jacqueline Fernandez is vivacious with a devastating smile to boot! As one of the fittest and stunning actresses of B-town, Jacqueline oozes an energy and a congeniality that's rarely seen in the competitive film industry. Her affable charm is an add-on as she goes on to regale us with an equally alluring style play. She is easily glamorous in any given vibe. The lockdown saw her stun us with her avatars in Badshah's Genda Phool. Her stylist Chandini Whabi has only grasped this girl's thriving vibe of minimal chic flamboyance to the fullest. A throwback vibe of Jacqueline's from earlier this year from the pre-lockdown times saw her stun in animal printed businesses meets chic style for a dinner party. With a variety of options in pantsuits wooing us, Jacqueline's interpretation is tad different and definitely worth a tap.

Jacqueline Fernandez keeps her style offerings versatile chic and is adept at flipping vibes from basics to glamour in the blink of an eye. Here's a closer look at Jacqueline's chic animal print moment. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Sultry, Saucy and Beautifully Addictive as the Bengali Bombshell in Badshah’s New Song, Genda Phool!

Jacqueline Fernandez - Wild Chic

An all-black vibe featuring a top and cropped pants were layered with a long leopard print blazer from Dolce and Gabbana. Black pumps, an unmissable glam of defined eyes, pink lips and defined eyebrows coupled with a neat hairdo completed her look. Jacqueline Fernandez Pouts, Preens, Flaunts Like Nobody Else Does in This Facetime Lockdown Photoshoot!

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was seen in Netflix's Drive with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and in Netflix's crime thriller, Mrs Serial Killer. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.

