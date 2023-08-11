Tamannaah Bhatia is a name that's literally everywhere these days. From movies to web series and media appearances, the Himmatwala actress is making headlines for all the right reasons. And while her new fanbase is growing rapidly, we have been her die-hard fans since the day she entered the industry. Besides admiring her as a performer, we also adore her for the fashionista that she is. Bhatia's style evolution over the years has been terrific and it's time we highlight a small aspect of it. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Tamannaah, Who Pulled Off This Pastel Coloured Set Better?

Tamannaah is an admirer of pantsuits and her tall and lean frame only makes it look powerful. One look at her previous fashion shenanigans and you are convinced that she picks pantsuits very often. From bright orange to something funky like a neon green suit, her choices are vivid but they sure strike a chord with commoners and fashion critics alike. So, if you are a lover of this silhouette and are eager to splurge on it, we suggest you take some style inspiration and recommendations from the actress herself. Tamannaah Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Gets It Right All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

On that note, let's check a few pantsuits from her cabinet, shall we?

The Green We Like

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing Her Airport Look

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pristine in White

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Charming

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Else Has a Thing for Oversized Suits?

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Supremely Chic

Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Didn't we say, her collection is powerful but also charming?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).