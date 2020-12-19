Jake Gyllenhaal celebrates his birthday today and it's time we start praising his smart and dapper sense of styling. Jake prefers simplicity when it comes to his fashion department and his attempts are always an inspiration for those who like being boys-next-door. With his simple shirts and classic jeans, Jake manages to woo our hearts as effectively as he does with his red carpet avatars. The Mysterio actor loves walking down the streets in his semi-casual looks and we are all hearts for all his appearances. World Beard Day 2020: Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal, Jake Gyllenhaal - 8 Sports and Entertainment Personalities Whose Bearded Looks Are to Die For! (View Pics).

While his acting capabilities are brilliant, Jake's sense of styling is equally marvellous. He doesn't believe in investing more of his time in fussing about outfits that are outlandish or modish in taste. Simplicity does wonder for him and he nails all his appearances while seeking our admiration. A peek into his wardrobe and you'll find some simple designs albeit from designer labels. As the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor gets ready to celebrate his birthday, we take a look at some of his casual yet striking appearances. Have a look. Samuel L Jackson on Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘He Is Very Studied and He Works on What He Wants’.

Winter Fashion Done Right

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suave and Stylish

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Looks Could Kill!

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Being Casual Takes a Back Seat

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amplifying Our Love for Checkered Shirts

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper in Blue

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Setting Some Fashion Goals

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jake's a master of many talents. A brilliant actor of his time, he's an icon for so many. We hope the handsome hunk has an exciting year ahead and that he continues impressing us with his impeccable styling sense. Happy Birthday, Jake!

