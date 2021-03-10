Janhvi Kapoor isn't done promoting her horror-comedy, Roohi yet. The actress who's on a promotional spree for her next took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new #ootd and boy were they radiant! Janhvi's style file for Roohi promotions has only been terrific and we are amazed to see her pick some casual yet ravishing choices. After strutting in style in her neon green dress, Janhvi picked a simple corset top and jeans by Lavish Alice and finally we had her slaying in a cute pink dress by Polite Society. Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Pants With Blingy Top is Making Us Say 'Wowza'!

Styled by Mohit Rai and team, Janhvi's pink corset dress is by a Jaipur based brand, Polite Society. It's a cute mini dress was drawstrings on its sleeves to give it a ruched effect. While the monochrome dress looks chic, we are glad Janhvi didn't go overboard with her styling. With only hoop earrings as her accessory, Janhvi kept her styling basic but trendy. Pink lips, brown lips, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks elevated her look further. A charming outing that definitely deserves a 10/10 from us. Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra Ivory Chiffon Saree for Roohi Promotions Is Elegance Personified (View Pics)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi's recent obsession with corset outfits has compelled us to buy one for ourselves. Corset dresses are always trendy and we have seen Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor slaying in them in the past. As Roohi nears its release date, we'll soon compile all of her charming looks from the promotions and bookmark them for our future references. Until then, let's keep admiring this star kid, one picture at a time.

