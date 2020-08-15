It's Jennifer Lawrence's birthday and guess, who's celebrating it the most? No, not Dior of course but her fans and admirers. The much-talented actress is the face of Dior and hence her red carpet appearances mostly belong to and come from their designer showrooms. Lawrence's association with the brand goes back a long way and their collaboration has so far yielded some terrific and amazing results. Besides, being an excellent performer, she's also a fashion marvel who believes in putting her best fashion foot forward, all time, every time. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: Jennifer Lawrence or Elle Fanning Could Play an LGBT Character in this James Gunn Directorial.

Jennifer Lawrence's bond with Dior is a thesis-worthy subject and we suggest every fashion student study it once in their life. From sheer dresses to ballroom gowns, Dior has probably designed everything for their beloved client and she has never been disappointed. Be it red carpet or her promotional outings, Jennifer's love and loyalty for Dior is unmatched. Well, those are few perks of being the face of the brand. Their silhouettes are often very dreamy, giving her a princely feel and their colour palette is prefered to be subdued - pastel shades with occasionally darker tones. Jen and her favourite brand make for a lethal combination together and it's a delight to see her step out in all her favourite Dior(s). Jennifer Lawrence is on Twitter! The Actress Took the Decision to Speak Out Against Racial Injustice.

As the Academy Award-winning actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a quick rundown of some of her most stunning red carpet outings in, you know what... yup, Dior. Have a look.

In a Stunning Black Dior Outfit

Timeless Classic!

Loving the Shade

It's Bold and it's Sheer

A Monochrome Magic

Nude Colour Dress and Dark Lips Make for a Perfect Combination

Casting a Black Spell

Some Glitter and Some Shine

Did Anyone Say Match Your Outfit With Your Hair?

She's No Disney Princess and Yet She Is

This year would also mark Jennifer's first birthday since her wedding. The actress tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in 2019 and the couple plans on keeping her birthday a rather intimate affair. But we'll be definitely waiting for some happy pictures from their cosy celebration, won't we? Lastly, happy birthday, Jennifer Lawrence, have a great one!

