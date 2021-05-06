Oh boy...she is 51! And she can definitely put a 20 something to shame with her zest for life as indeed with that generous dollop of electrifying energy. Jennifer Lopez knows how to push the envelope and raise the...err mercury to sensational effects. And here she is.. exuding her trademark oomph in designs that made us go ooh la la! The otherwise gloomy summer has received just what it wanted...a dash of color and oodles of sexiness.

There we have it!! one more time JLO does it with panache and we know the positivity, the rhythm and the swing she has about her powerful personality...the hips certainly don't lie! From mixing the vibrant hues to donning a gorgeous bikini, and from experimenting with sultry darks to keeping the affair shimmery, the Hollywood hottie knows how to surprise her fans! The optical treat unleashed below is a pleasure for the senses. Do Take a look! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spark Rumours of Hanging Out After Alex Rodriguez Split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Hasn't the heat just become unbearable!!! It surely has, and we can only blame the one and only JLo for doing what she does best....raise the mercury, wherever she goes with her unique style and with her powerful persona! We are sure fans agree with us on this!! Feel free to comment in our comment section below and lets us know how you enjoyed the delicious visual treat on display!

