Joey King, the Kissing Booth actress celebrates her 22nd birthday on July 30. The rising star of Hollywood, who has impressed one too many critics already is also a budding fashionista who has already taken the fashion world by storm. King has made some amazing red carpet appearances in the recent past and each time, she has dazzled in her choices. A new favourite with fashion critics, Joey King is currently the most sought after name. The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer: Joey King's Elle Faces the Hardest Decision To Make Before She Heads to College (Watch Video).

Being a true blue Gen Z, Joey's sartorial choices resonate with these emotions. Her outfits are vibrant, trendy and also chic at the same time. She likes playing with different colours and silhouettes at the same time. For someone, who's already inclined towards fashion, Joey has had some brilliant moments, each worth rooting for. From pantsuits to cutesy dresses, she has nailed different designs in all her outings so far and it suffices to say that she has a penchant for all of them. Today, on Joey King's birthday, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of her best style moments so far. Joey King's Stunning Pictures from Cosmopolitan's Photoshoot Will Make You Fall In Love With The Kissing Booth Star All Over Again!

In Attico

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Emporio Armani

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Iris van Herpen

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jason Wu

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Yanina Couture

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zac Posen

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joey King recently made headlines when she signed a first-look deal with Netflix. Speaking about their new collaboration, she said, “I am honoured to have a first-look deal with a company that changed my life and lifts me up in my journey in growing as a producer. I’ve always had a lot of ideas and opinions, but now I have an outlet for those ideas and with a company that couldn’t be more collaborative. I can’t wait for us to make some movie magic happen.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).