Josh Duhamel celebrates his birthday on November 14, 2020. A bearded, tall and handsome guy, he's that kind of a lad with whom any girl would want to marry. Talking on the same lines, we also feel Duhamel is definitely ageing like a fine wine and is getting hotter day-by-day. Having said that, on the occasion of his birthday today, we thought of lauding the Transformers star for being himself on social media. Well, the point we want to prove here is that Josh's style is all about comfort. Blackout: Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Nick Nolte and Omar Chaparro to Star in Mexico Set Action-Thriller.

“I’m not really known as a fashion guy necessarily, but I do want to look cool and I want my stuff to fit right,” the good-looking lad had told Page Six Style in a telephonic interview. This is the reason, we scrolled through his Instagram account and believe us that the birthday boy loves what he wears and flaunts like a true boss. And so, here are a few cool as well as comfortable style gems from the actor's Instagram. Check it out. Ryan Gosling Birthday Special: 7 Times When The Actor Left Us Breathless With His Gifted Looks!

Stripe Tee Paired With Simple Jeans...Learn Basics From Josh!

Keep It Ultra-Casual Just Like Him!

A Classic Black and White Suit, A Must-Have In Every Men's Closet!

Bookmark How Cap Is A Great Accessory To Look Charming!

No Showsha Please, Comfort Is In!

Dress Right While Handling Kids!

Layering Ain't Tough... It's Art!

That's it, guys! Joshua Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children and later starred as Danny McCoy on NBC's Las Vegas. From there on he rose to fame with many flicks. Happy 48th, Josh. Stay tuned!

