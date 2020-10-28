For someone who can't get over Julia Roberts' charming smile, we name another thing that you can obsess over - her red carpet style file. Julia probably has the most stunning wardrobe in Hollywood and the more she explores, the better it gets. On days when the actress isn't wooing our hearts with her acting talent, she's ensuring our minds are occupied with her stellar appearances. Julia Roberts, the name that's powerful in itself has an equally admirable closet and we simply can't get enough of it. Homecoming Season 2: Stephen James Credits Julia Roberts for Show’s Success.

Besides her love for power dressing and tuxedos, Julia Roberts is also a stylish chic whose elaborate gowns always have our attention. From hot pink to classic black and white, the colour palette in her closet extends beyond the usual range and she hates sticking to any one type. Her style evolution has been remarkable and her choices have only been impressive so far. Blessed with a towering persona, her red carpet avatars are in sync with her awesome self. Julia Roberts Birthday Special: 5 Times Bollywood Remade Her Films Unsuccessfully.

As Julia Roberts gears up to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her most amazing fashion moments. Keep scrolling...

In Stella McCartney

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giorgio Armani

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dsquared2

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Julia Roberts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Julia Roberts' red carpet avatars have been terrific and she has aged like a fine wine. While our obsession for her has no end, in our defence, it's only valid enough. We hope the 'Pretty Woman' rules our hearts for years to come and that her fashion extravaganza continues to boggle our minds. Happy Birthday, Julia Roberts! Keep slaying.

