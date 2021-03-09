Happy Yoongi Day, ARMY! The lead rapper of BTS, Suga, turned 28 at the stroke of midnight KST on March 9. Members of the Bangtan Boys and fans rushed on social media to wish their favourite boy a very Happy Birthday. Much like all the other members of the K-Pop group’s birthdays, BTS Suga too enjoyed some special moments and some viral hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayYoongi, #SugaBirthday and more. After suffering from a shoulder injury, Suga is back and how and his birthday had to be special. ARMY has been running drives to make Suga’s birthday memorable, while also sharing some throwback pictures and K-Pop videos of their favourite boy.

ARMY is known for sharing their love in big ways! We have witnessed BTS members' past birthdays and hence are certain that Yoongi’s birthday would be nothing short of a grand celebration. Fans have set streaming goals for songs performed by the rapper, both on YouTube and Spotify. That includes some of his solo music, like “Daechwita” and “D-2.” Again, Suga’s Pakistani-based fans reportedly run a blood donation drive for the performer’s birthday, helping those in need.

Meanwhile, among BTS members, Jin was the first to take over social media to show off an adorably grumpy picture of Suga, whom he calls, “Yoonji,” noting that he was the first person to wish him on his birthday. RM too posted a picture of the two, doing hair and makeup while wearing matching sweaters. Check out how BTS members and K-Pop ARMY has been celebrating Suga’s birthday.

윤기야 내가 제일 먼저 축하해줬다 생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/TAxip5VB7l — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2021

yoongis eyes going back and forth w the clapping good god pic.twitter.com/8eXN8mICUE — alo⁷ (@VOPESGF) March 9, 2021

Suga on Vlive Hd pict🐱 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MIN YOONGI💜 Cr @/Jk_mytimeee pic.twitter.com/3ZeyLGHE9C — JK #yoongiday🐱 (@Jk_mytimeee) March 9, 2021

Happy birthday suga enjoy your day and always keep safe 💜💜🎉🎉🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/YC8YupdTae — 마지 빌라 고메즈 카 마린 (@CamarinMargie) March 9, 2021

Y'all remember when bts did this 😭😭😭 HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOONGI 💜💜#SUGADAY pic.twitter.com/8ssIVBZERN — K (@uhmwhoareyouuuu) March 9, 2021

There is no denying that Suga is one of the most talented members of the group. His songs are emotional, soul-soothing and honest. He is a true artist so deeply devoted to creating beautiful music. We wish our Yoongi, a very Happy Birthday!

