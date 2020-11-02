Kajal Aggarwal is married already and her journey from Ms to Mrs was rather exciting. The Singham actress tied the knot with her entrepreneur beau, Gautam Kitchlu at Taj Colaba, Mumbai and it was a very intimate ceremony. While her bridal looks have already been bookmarked by us for our future references, Kajal took to her social media account to share pictures from her engagement ceremony. The throwback pictures gave us an insight into her charming wardrobe and how simplicity can look marvellous. Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Moments From Her ‘Punjabi Meets Kashmiri Wedding’ With Gautam Kitchlu (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal wore a stunning yellow saree with self embroidery on her special day and elegant is not the word for it. It was beyond that. Kajal had her own sunshine moment in this stunning Manish Malhotra attire and the back embellishments on her blouse floored us enough. The matching blouse was filled with thread work embroidery and it went well with the outfit. The bride-to-be then kept her look simple with no jewellery but a pair of statement earrings and bangles. Soft curls, shimmery eyelids and subtle makeup completed her look further. Kajal Aggarwal Marries Fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30: All You Need To Know About the Singham Actress' Husband.

Kajal Aggarwal's Pictures from her Engagement Ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal's wedding look book was typically atypical. She stuck to green for Mehendi, yellow for Haldi and red for her wedding day and yet her choices were prominent. We loved her Anamika Khanna lehenga that was loaded with intricate detailing and embroidery all over and needless to say, this Manish Malhotra saree looked equally ravishing. Kajal has managed to join the likes of Neha Kakkar who managed to give us some happy moments in 2020. Looking forward to more such stunning encounters from her side.

