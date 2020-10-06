Actress Kajal Aggarwal pleasantly surprised one and all when she confirmed her wedding to businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Buzz surrounding her marriage first began in August when it was speculated that Kajal had exchanged rings with Gautam in a close knit affair. This was followed by reports of how Kajal and Gautam's wedding dates had been fixed and that they were all set to tie the knot in a Mumbai 5-star in a two-day intimate affair. It’s Official! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to Tie the Knot on October 30 in Mumbai.

And just this morning, Kajal confirmed the news. While Kajal is a well established actress in the Hindi and South film industries, very little is known about Gautam, apart from being the fact that he is into interior designing and that he owns a designing store. Kajal Aggarwal Reacts To Marriage Rumours With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu (View Post).

Here's All You Need To Know About Gautam Kitchlu:

Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and owner of a interior design shop named Discern Living, in Malad.

His Instagram bio reads that he is an 'Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast'.

Gautam clearly is not a fan of Instagramming his personal life and refers for his work to speak volumes about himself. His Instagram is full of his work, apart from his store's Instagram page.

Gautam is also a marathon runner and mane of his personal posts on Instagram include those from his runs at marathons in Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will get married on October 30. The grand wedding will take place in Mumbai with their family members in attendance. On Tuesday, the actress took to social media to share the happy news with the world.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram ♾🙏🏻 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Her wedding statement read, "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)."

