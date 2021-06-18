While her red carpet appearances are eye-popping, her at-home, loungewear is equally soothing for your eyes! Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy enjoying her marital bliss and is taking all the good time to mingle with her in-laws while also posing for some happy pictures for her fans. Kajal regularly updates her fans with all her activities even if that means striking a pose in her simple attires. After her pristine peach Anita Dongre dress, Aggarwal now picked a simple but stunning pink Anavila dress to enjoy her at-home sessions. Kajal Aggarwal Spins a Black and White Magic and We're All Hearts For It (View Pics).

Kajal's new pictures in pink separates are now going viral on the internet and for all the right reasons. Kajal paired her simple dark pink kurta with matching pants and looked stunning nonetheless. She opted for a completely no make-up look or extremely subtle one to go with her attire. Her loose, naturally wavy hair complemented her look further. She looked delightful even in the simplest of attire and we can't stop raving about it. If simplicity ever needs a new definition, Kajal's this outing can be the one for it. Kajal Aggarwal's Feeling all the 'Blues' and the Right Ones That Too (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal had multiple releases in the same month, namely Mosagallu and Mumbai Sa ga. The actress will be next seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi and Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. And with such an interesting line-up, we bet she'll have many such opportunities to slay in future as well. Here's looking forward to that.

