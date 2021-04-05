Kajal Aggarwal isn't done with her fashion shenanigans. The actress who was on a promotional spree for her two releases last month is back to strutting in style for her new commitments. We recently had an opportunity to stumble upon her stylist, Sayali Vidya's Instagram page which was filled with all her gorgeous appearances. And while we were admiring all her clicks, we had a look at Kajal's recent #ootd. It was rather simple, nothing extraordinary but we must say, she nailed it with so much elegance. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Powder Green Pantsuit By Ekaya.

Kajal picked a stunning blue printed kurta and paired it with matching cigarette pants from the house of AMPM fashion. She further paired her look with white heels, silver earrings and straight hair that were left open. With pink cheeks, matching lips and extremely light makeup, Kajal was able to nail her simple look to the hilt. While the outfit wasn't glamorous at all, Kajal managed to make it look fancy and we are all hearts for it. Kajal Aggarwal's Little Black Dress is a Must-Have in Every Girl's Wardrobe (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal was among the few actors who had two releases releasing on the same day. Besides a Hindi release in Mumbai Saga, she also had a Telugu film. Mosagallu, based on real-incident. While Mumbai Saga received a decent response, Mosagallu was appreciated by critics and masses alike. Kajal is currently busy with her next endeavours and we hope she keeps making such stunning appearances in future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).