Kareena Kapoor Khan Kills It With a Sexy Shoot For Vogue India's April 2020 Magazine Cover (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to mesmerize the fashion enthusiasts. The Bollywood actress is known for her amazing sense of style and trends and how she nails it every time! The B-town beauty recently graced the cover of Vogue India magazine's April issue. Needless to say, she looked extra beautiful on it! The shoot, that was probably carried out a month ago, is a perfect treat to her fans while experiencing the 21 days of lockdown! Kareena Kapoor Shares Her Workout Pout After Gymming, Says 'It’s a Thing Really’ (View Pic).

The 39-year-old star has her sass, attitude and signature style in right place. Titled as 'Keeping Up With Kareena' (clearly inspired by Keeping With The Kardashians), the publication makes her look heavenly on the cover. Bebo once again donned her killer smokey-eye look for the look that otherwise is basically nude. The credit goes to make up artist Pompy Hans. Her hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori, has styled her messy tresses backwards. Kareena looks a class apart wearing that beige outfit with plunging neckline and chunky jewellery. Her stylist for the shoot is Anaita Shroff Adajania. Check out the cover below.

Kareena For Vogue India April 2020

As revealed in the caption, Bebo has answered some 20 interesting questions for this issue. In one of those she revealed that if world started 'working from home,' she would be the next 'Youtube or TikTok sensation.' Well, there are no second thoughts on it! We totally agree. As Kareena keeps her personal Instagram account all for her non-filmy updates, she is totally killing it on covers and shoots!