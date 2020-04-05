Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears Pasta Jewellery Made by Son Taimur (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Son Taimur (Photo Credits: Twitter))

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched designers' jewellery to wear a necklace made by his little son, Taimur. On Saturday, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur. Coronavirus Outbreak: Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to Give Him Yoga Lessons During Lockdown Period.

Flaunting the jewellery, Kareena wrote: "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan." And Taimur's creativity has left netizens amused. A user commented: "Adorable." Another one commented: " So talented." Arjun Kapoor Gets a Savage Response from Kareena Kapoor After He Asks Men to Split Household Duties.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pasta Necklace Mady by Taimur

View this post on Instagram Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 4, 2020 at 7:09am PDT

On the film front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".