Kareena Kapoor Khan is right now having the best time of her life, once again! The actress is pregnant with her second child after Taimur Ali Khan When she and Saif Ali Khan broke the news of their baby's arrival, the fans were thrilled. Now, her every snap is the talk of the town. Bebo is quite active on Instagram and her latest picture is stunning!

In the latest post, she shared the picture clicked by ace photographer, Avinash Gowariker. She is seen in a white shirt in this monochrome shot. With a glow on her face, she perfects that winged eye liner! In the caption, she wrote, "Post pack up shot... with my dearest friend @avigowariker." Check out the post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the work front, the soon-to-be-mommy will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The Aamir Khan starrer is the remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. She is seen in a desi avatar in the movie and her first look poster was loved by the fans. Stay tuned for more updates on the shoot of the film and the arrival of the new Pataudi member!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).