Kareena Kapoor Khan is synonym to glamour and all things sexy. She is that kinda stunner from the entertainment industry who is ageing like a fine wine. Be it bringing new fashion trends into the limelight, acing in the acting department to even slaying it in on magazine covers, the mother of Taimur Ali Khan is pro at whatever she does. Recently, Bebo posed for Filmfare mag's latest edition and we bet you'll not be able to take your eyes off her beauty. Also, keeping in mind the COVID-19 scare in the country, the photoshoot was extra-special as it was shot at home and also photographed by hubby Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan Turns Photographer For Kareena Kapoor For The August 2020 Edition Of Filmfare.

After the main cover page of Filmfare's August issue was out, another set of photos also made it online and they are quite perfect. The photoshoot by the magazine this time is not at all ultra-glam, but more on the 'new normal' side. In the many pics, we see Kareena at her home chilling in night suits, Saifs baggy shirt and more. Just in case you have not seen it all, check it out. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer To Release In Cinemas On Christmas 2021 (View Tweet).

Let's Start With The Cover Photo Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan!

That Smile Can Melt Hearts!

Bebo In A Crisp White Shirt And Adding Magic To It Is The Monochrome Effect!

The Sultry Nerd!

Lockdown Special Shoot In PJs!

Make Her Your Aphrodite!

In a nutshell, all the photos above featuring Kareena are just wow. If you had to rate her looks and the overall aura of the shoot, it's a 10/10 for sure. The best part about Bebo is that she not only poses but also expresses via her smile and beautiful eyes. You go, girl. Stay tuned!

