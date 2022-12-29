Karishma Sharma treated fans with her sunkissed bikini pictures. The actress wore a bright pink bikini and was chilling in a private Yacht. She took to Instagram and captioned it "Breaking News: I don’t care." Karishma Sharma Gives Off Jungle Queen Vibes in Her Powder Blue Bikini (View Pics).
Karishma Sharma's Sizzling Hot Bikini Pics
View this post on Instagram
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).