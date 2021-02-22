Lahore Confidential actress, Karishma Tanna recently attended a wedding and her ethereal look from which has grabbed our attention. The actress posed in a radiant-looking beige lehenga choli and won us over. Karishma Tanna's outfit was the perfect choice to wear for the 'shaadi' ceremony and we suggest you start investing in a similar design. The colour is subtle and makes for a rather peculiar choice. For those who want to ditch all the reds and pinks this season, beige can be your go-to option. Karishma Tanna's New Monochrome Pictures Are Screaming 'Hotness'.

Karishma's heavy embroidered lehenga was paired with a simple, plain blouse. She accessorised her look with a choker necklace and matching earrings and opted for wavy hair to go with. Highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes, pink lips and well-defined brows completed her look further. Karishma's styling was in sync with her outfit and definitely amped up her entire look. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she was able to justify this pretty outfit. Naagin 3 Actors Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna Part Ways?

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karishma was recently seen in Lahore Confidential with Richa Chadha and Arunodaya Singh. While critics praised Richa for her stellar performance, they also hailed Karishma for being able to match her shoulders. Karishma has always been a fashionista and her recent outing proved it once again.

