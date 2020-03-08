Ravishing in Red! Karisma Kapoor Rules our Heart with Her Newest Fashion Appearance (View Pics)

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whata wow outing! Karisma Kapoor is a slayer, the fashionista who probably was the reason behind the term getting coined. Someone who success story Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to follow herself, Lolo has always been an icon, an inspiration for so many and also the girl of every man's dream. When she decides to warm our hearts these days, it's not her acting chops but simply by stepping out in style. Sometimes in outfits that are so gorgeous that we secretly wish to live her life in next birth. From cute dresses to elegant sarees and even chic jumpsuits like in recent case - Karisma's wardrobe is sorted and she knows what to wear when. Karisma Kapoor Has Not Watched Andaz Apna Apna, Reveals She Was Not Talking to Raveena Tandon on the Sets.

Karisma Kapoor in Swatee Singh

Karisma's one-off shoulder red jumpsuit comes with a flare to fool you about its silhouette. One look at the outfit and you may think it's a dress that's too ordinary. But hey, have a closer look and you'll understand the detailing and the brilliance of its design. This Swatee Singh outfit certainly finds a place in our 'favourites' list and we don't mind walking up to her store and buying one for ourselves.

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma further paired her look with hoop earrings, smoky eyes and light red lips to amplify her outfit further. Lastly, she picked a sleek ponytail to complete her look and fetch us a bewitching end result. A clear winner from our side, we think Lolo deserves a round of applause for it. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma will soon mark her web debut with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood that releases on March 11. The actress who's missing from the acting scene for the longest of time is finally returning to her kingdom and we hope she's able to rule it once again. Ciao.