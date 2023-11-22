Bollywood's new blue-eyed boy, Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday on November 22. Post the success of his last few releases, Kartik is now on every director's wishlist and he deserves every bit of it. While girls go crazy behind him, filmmakers appreciate the brand value that he brings along. And while he's commendable as an actor, not much is discussed about his sartorial sense. Kartik, with his uber-cool jackets and quirky prints, makes a strong case for men's fashion that's not at all boring. Kartik Aaryan Drops Cool Pic From New York’s Times Square and It’s Unmissable.

From his suave leather jackets to dapper sherwanis, Kartik Aaryan manages to grab your eyeballs with all his different looks. With that charming smile of his and of course, his hair which is as tall as it could be, Kartik surely comes across as the man of every girl's dream. On days when he isn't winning your hearts with his onscreen persona, Kartik's off-screen fashion shenanigans keep you occupied enough. Kartik's fashion choices will resonate with all the millennials and Gen-Z alike and that's probably why he's so popular with the masses. To elaborate more on this, let's check out some of his coolest fashion looks, shall we? Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up Chandu Champion's Kashmir Schedule, Shares Video of Enjoying Ice Bath for First Time – WATCH.

Check Out his Cool Jacket

Kartik Aaryan

Handsome Boy

Kartik Aaryan

All Eyes On Him

Kartik Aaryan

Keeping it Casual

Kartik Aaryan

Looks Dapper

Kartik Aaryan

Nailing His Formal Look

Kartik Aaryan

Man in Black

Kartik Aaryan

Happy Birthday, Kartik Aaryan.

