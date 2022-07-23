Katrina Kaif made for the prettiest bride on her D-day and we never doubted it. The actress chose Sabyasachi as the designer for her bridal lehenga and she justified his design to the fullest. Blessed with that tall and lean frame of hers, Katrina is always a stunner, in any given outfit but sarees in particular. Katrina nails the traditional six yards like a pro and is a treat for sore eyes always! From her promotional outings to event attendance, Kat has picked this silhouette on various occasions and each time, it has been better than before. Katrina Kaif Birthday: She Likes Blowing Our Minds With Her Terrific Fashion Choices (View Pics).

From Sabyasachi to Manish Malhotra, Kat has always been picky with the brands she wears and represents. While she loves her printed sarees, she also has a soft spot for bling and that's evident when she picks something blingy occasionally. Kat loaded her promotions for Bharat with some of the best six yards and she was a delight throughout. While many B-town ladies have aced this traditional design in the past, Katrina adds a distinct charm to it that's hard to beat and difficult to imitate. To rest our case, we'll pick and name seven of her best saree looks from the recent past that have won our hearts time and again. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Manushi Chhillar, Whose Pristine White Saree Will You Wear?

Floral Print for Win!

A Simple Printed Saree is Apt for Any Small Function

A Ruffled Saree for Those Who Hate Anything Basic

Something Heavy for Big Festivals

A Monochrome Saree for Raksha Bandhan Celebration

Saree With a Cape for Those Who Like Being Dramatic

Finally, a Sheer Saree for Evening Parties!

So, which of Katrina's saree looks was your favourite? Drop your thoughts on Twitter @latestly.

