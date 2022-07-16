Katrina Kaif will have a rather special birthday celebration this year as it would be the first time since she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. The couple is already headed to a secret destination and we can only wait for them to post some of their adorable pictures. And while Kaif is busy with her luxury holiday, we decided to rewind the time and reminisce some of her iconic appearances to date. A fashion connoisseur, Katrina has always been a designer's muse, nailing some of their prettiest designs like a diva. Katrina Kaif’s Beach Look Is HOT! Kat Looks All Set To Embrace Summer Vibes, Shares Stunning Pics From Maldives.

For those who know Katrina, know her fascination with the red colour. That's probably one of her favourites and you will easily find it in her wardrobe. But, thankfully, the Zero actress has managed to overcome her fetish and today, she's more inclined toward exploring other shades and different hues. Though she likes playing it safe, she prefers it chic. Her outfits are rarely very bold and she enjoys playing inside her comfort zone. A red carpet darling, Katrina's appearances have seen an upward trend since her initial days. And today, to mark her special day, we'll be reminiscing some of these best looks so far. Let's have a quick look. Katrina Kaif Ditches the Usual 'Red and Gold' and Picks a Cool Blue Attire for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Wedding - View Pics.

Keeping it Classy on Red Carpet

In All Her 'Red' Glory

Flaunting Her 'Orange is the New Black' Kinda Mood

Wearing Red on Red Carpet

Keeping it Regale

A Bold Choice

Acing Her Floral Game

While Katrina is enjoying her marital bliss these days, the year ahead looks hectic for the actress. After starring in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathy. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt but reports suggest that it has been put on a back burner temporarily.

And while we wait for the release of her next movie, here's sending her tons of love and hugs on her special day. Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif!

