The Kardashian-Jenner clan never fails to draw all the attention to them. Be it holidays or any casual day; the sisters know how to be the talk. For now, it is Kardashian sibling Khloé who is raising the temperatures when her fans are embracing the chilled holiday season. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is back to work, and she shared a steaming hot picture, flaunting her aesthetic curves on Instagram. While modelling for skintight Good American Jeans, the reality TV star went topless. The supermom’s latest photoshoot is a notch higher, and it is steaming hot for the season. Flaunting her signature curves, and wearing nothing but jeans and boots, Khloé’s topless picture is making fans go weak in the knees.

The Kardashian-Jenner family opted out their elaborate and extravagant Christmas festivities and went on to celebrate the holiday with their immediate family members. Khloé spent the holiday with daughter True and partner Tristan Thompson in Boston. After celebrating the occasion, the Kardashian sister is back to work, promoting clothing lines and more. For modelling a pair of skintight Good American jeans, the 36-year-old went bold and topless, flaunting her curves.

She was wearing ripped denim and brown boots (her label's new line of shoes) and completed her look with a neat ponytail and smokey makeup. With the seductive expression, Khloé caught all the attention. Fans could not stop raving praises on the stunner.

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

She looks incredible. Loyal followers of Khloé know how much she works hard to stay fit. There are even engagement rumours after Khloé was spotted with a massive rock on her finger. But we will wait for the Kardashian sister to confirm the same!

