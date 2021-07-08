Kim Kardashian is busy living her life King size. The reality TV star was recently clicked visiting the Vatican city and then posed for some stunning pictures on the beautiful streets of Rome. While we were quite mesmerised with her holiday wardrobe, turns out that Kim K isn't done just yet. She's continuing with her streak of posting some new pictures in outfits that are all delightful and sexy. Her recent being a simple white dress that looked charming enough to our eyes. Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire, Says Forbes!

Kim posed in a white cherry-printed mini dress and looked as ravishing as ever. She paired her look with tan tie-up heels and a cap that gave a tad casual look to it. With subtle makeup and nude lips to go with, Kim allowed her chutzpah to do all the talking. While we have seen Kim don some sensuous and sultry attires in the past, this one too made us fall in love with her all over again. Kim Kardashian's John Galliano satin dress comes with a heavy price tag of Rs 1.34 lakh. Kim Kardashian Goes from Being Hot to Hotter In Her Recent Holiday Pictures.

Kim Kardashian in John Galliano

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian's personal life recently made headlines when she announced her decision to split from hubby, Kanye West. The decision was mutual and the couple has no hard feelings for each other. While Kanye is already getting linked to the Russian supermodel, Irina Shayk, Kim has nothing but some good things to say about them.

