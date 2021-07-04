Kim Kardashian is not amongst us who's busy spending all her time at home. She's out there being a perfect tourist who recently explored the beautiful city of the Vatican. Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her holiday album and as we predicted, she had us glued to them in no time. From a sexy, lacy bodycon dress to an all-black look and then white separates, she wowed us with her styling, one outfit at a time. While much has been discussed about her sheer, lacy dress, it's time we highlight some of her other looks. Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire, Says Forbes! From Net Worth to KKW Beauty, Everything You Want to Know About KUWTK Star's Professional Life.

One of Kim's holiday look was a simple printed leather mini skirt with a buttoned-down matching sweater. She paired her look with a pair of gold earrings and her iconic straight hair look. It was a rather simple look but Kim managed to make it look raunchy enough. Kim Kardashian Soars Temperature By Sharing Her Bikini Pics on Instagram, Captions It 'Always Find Your Light'.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next in her attempt was an all-white look wherein she paired her white mini skirt with a matching bralette and hair tied in a sleek high ponytail. She also wore tie-up sandals to go with her look and looked ravishing as always. While Kim has always been a stylish lady. her holiday wardrobe is certainly the one to look out for.

If asked to choose, which look of hers will you pick personally? The all-black or the white one? Let us know

