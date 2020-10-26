Kim Kardashian is ageing like a fine wine and for ones who are obsessed with Keeping Up with the Kardashians would know what we mean. The reality TV star who rose to prominence post her show has been the IT name in the Hollywood circle. Her journey from being a Kardashian to an entrepreneur has been inspiring. Thanks to her, we know what 40 really looks like and why we shouldn't worry about it. If it helps, things only get better with time. Kim Kardashian West Birthday Special: 5 Famous Quotes Of The Entrepreneur That Are Explosive!

Kim took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her golden bikini and boy, did she look hot! "This is 40!" read her caption and it made so much sense. Posing on the exotic beaches in clear blue water, Kim was able to exude hotness and all the sensuousness. Her straight blonde hair and shades perfectly accentuated her outfit and it looked stunning if nothing else. Kim Kardashian Oozes Sexiness In a Hot Pink Bikini While Chilling On a Beach (View Pics).

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Hot Pics

View this post on Instagram This is 40! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Kim Kardashian's curvaceous body was on display in these pictures. Her iconic curves are jaw-dropping and while Hollywood stylists believe Kendall Jenner has the sexiest wardrobe ever, we think it's Kim who deserves the honour. From leather outfits to bikinis, she probably has the best of everything, and we aren't making up this stuff. Pictures speak for themselves.

