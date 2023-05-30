Four More Shots Please! actress Kirti Kulhari celebrates her birthday on May 30th. The actress known for her acting proficiency is a delight to work with and her performances usually earn her rave reviews by critics. However, acting is not her only talent. Kirti is also a sartorial queen whose interesting choices have often left us curious. She's not your usual dresser and likes atypical silhouettes that look wonderful at times. On days when the actress isn't shooting for her filmy commitments, she's amping up her wardrobe, one outfit at a time. Yo or Hell No? Kirti Kulhari in Khara Kapas for the Girl on the Train Promotions!

Right from a boho-inspired maxi dress to a Payal Singhal-designed pantsuit that looks whacky, Kirti Kulhari's wardrobe is not for commoners. She dresses to express and there's always a certain amount of curiosity surrounding her attires. Kirti's choices may not always strike a chord with you, but trust her to put her best fashion foot forward always. Be it red carpet attendance or promotions of her upcoming releases, Kirti is always perfectly dressed for the occasion and there are no two ways about it. To elaborate more on her sartorial choices, let's delve into her recent appearances, one outfit at a time. Kirti Kulhari Is Bringing Her Own Sunshine With a Little Bit of Stripes!

In Example

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

In Rahul Mishra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

In Aroka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

In Jajaabor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

In Payal & Zinal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

In Payal Khandwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

In Payal Khandwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Happy Birthday, Kirti Kulhari!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).