Kirti Kulhari debuted with Khichdi The Movie and went on to throw us one curveball after another with films like Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal and Indu Sarkar. But it was the 2019 Amazon Prime Original series of Four More Shots Please! that catapulted her to newer realms of fame. She goes on to delight similarly on the fashion front keeping the temperament going with her fiercely feminine styles. A petite frame and a flawless complexion accompanies as Kirti goes on to pull off varied style coupes with different stylists. She has teamed up with stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When for the promotions of her newest offering, Netflix's The Girl On The Train. A tri-tiered midi dress with balloon sleeves in hot pink by Khara Kapas was worth Rs.9,000. Jewellery by Radhika Aggarwal, gold rimmed framed by John Jacobs, sock and shoes by H&M, a low bun and pink lips with delicately lined eyes completed her look. Kirti Kulhari: Time to Raise Voice Against the Brutal Crime of Marital Rape.

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film is based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel featuring Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and British star Sammy Jonas Heaney.

