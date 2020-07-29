All through the lockdown, our #GirlCrush Kirti Kulhari endorsed and made a compelling case for self-love through her frequent logs on the gram. Right from regimented skin care, eating habits and being the face of numerous magazines, Kirti Kulhari kept us delighted. This month also saw her channel this vibe for the Self-Love issue of the lifestyle magazine, Cosmopolitan. Giving the basic but classic white shirt-denim combination a spin, Kirti's quaint picture says it all about her stay-safe-stay-chic state of mind. We saw Kirti make an impressionable comeback as Anjana Menon in Amazon Prime's web-series, Four More Shots Please! earlier this year. Last year saw her kick start with Uri: The Surgical Strike, sail through with Mission Mangal and conclude with the Shah Rukh Khan-produced Bard of Blood for Netflix. In addition to those brilliant acting chops, Kirti channels a fabulous fashion arsenal that features classics as well as contemporary designs. Subdued elegance, notching up the ante with a flawless beauty game coupled with a short hairdo compliments it all.

When she isn't being an on-screen delight, Kirti with her toned frame, radiant glowy skin and an unmissable whiff of confidence play a worthy muse to homegrown and international labels. Here's a closer look at her vibe. Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Subdued Glamour, Flawless Beauty and Oodles of Spunk, Her Versatile Fashion Arsenal Is a Masterclass in Keeping It Slick and Sleek!

Kirti Kulhari - The Chic State Of Mind

A button-down white shirt, knee ripped faded and cropped denim was teamed with a natural glam of pink lips and messy textured wavy hair. Kirti Kulhari Is Tres Chic, Warm as a Cinnamon in This Fun Photoshoot!

Kirti Kulhari for Cosmopolitan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.

