Her fine acting chops, courtesy Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal, Mission Mangal and Indu Sarkar perfectly in sync with her off-screen exuberance is what we love the most about Kirti Kulhari. This lockdown saw her make a splash with the second season of Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! reprising her role as the single mother and a lawyer, Anjana Menon. She took to regaling us with her regimented skincare and self-love musings. Additionally, she graced the covers of quite a few magazines. One of them was repurposing a picture from her travels for the magazine India Voyage. The cover shows a travel chic Kirti posing in a quaint lane.
On the fashion front, Kirti's fashion game is minimalist chic and effortless always. She isn't a trend hound and swears by ethnics, crisp ensembles and carefree ones with hints of bohemia. Here's a closer look at her cover. The photoshoot was styled by Pranita Shetty with glam helmed by Elisha Bhambani Agarwal and lensed by Rahul Jhangiani. Here's a closer look. Kirti Kulhari, Gorgeous and Glowing as a Demure Bride for Cultured Wedding Magazine’s Quarantine Issue This Month!
Kirti Kulhari - Casual Chic
A checkered blue dress layered with an oversized khaki shirt was teamed with white kicks and a multi-hued jhola. Shoulder grazing earrings, a low bun and bare minimal glam completed her look. Wow! Kirti Kulhari Repurposed Her Award Night Crisp Pantsuit Style for Women Fitness Magazine This Month!
On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.
