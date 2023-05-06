They say 'When you have it, flaunt it'. And that's exactly the mantra that our Bollywood 'gworls' swear by. Our B-town ladies are sure obsessed with flaunting their well-toned legs and that's evident from their recent fashion picks. From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani and Malaika Arora, almost every Bollywood lady is currently looking for opportunities that would allow her to flaunt her gym and pilates training in style. And well, if they are sweating it so hard, they might as well reap its benefits, right? Kiara Advani's Maxi Dresses That Are Perfect for Summers!

Recently, we had a bunch of Bollywood ladies putting their best foot forward for an awards ceremony in the town. The who's who of B-town arrived looking their best and of course, we have bookmarked a few of our favourite looks. Besides that, we also took some notes from their previous outings to register how keen they are to pick outfits that allow them to put their toned legs on display. It does sensuous, we won't deny and almost every beauty nails it with equal ease. To elaborate more on how appealing these outfits look, let's check out their recent #ootds and #ootns. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Denim Skirts That You Can Flaunt in Summers!

Malaika Arora in David Koma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Anushka Sharma in Toni Maticevski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Janhvi Kapoor in Itrh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Kiara Advani in Aadnevik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Tamannaah in Aandrea Brocca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Priyanka Chopra in Maisaon Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Kriti Sanon in Monisha Jaisingh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

So, which leggy lass won your heart ultimately? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

