Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol - Meet the Worst Dressed Celebs of this Week (View Pics)

Worst Dressed of the Week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A week that's already crippled by the outbreak of coronavirus and its subsequent repercussions, all we needed was a bunch of fashion offenders to dampen our mood further. We mean every word of it when we say that nothing excites us as much as a great fashion outing. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Jacqueline Fernandez should be credited for lifting up our spirits this week, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Karisma Kapoor should be criticised for ruining their good work. It's time we elaborate on why they were placed in our worst-dressed list this week. Karisma Kapoor Was Crisp, Chic and Classy for Mentalhoood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma's matching separates are anything but wow. Usually, the Mentalhood actress is a stunner and her appearances are phenomenal. But not every day's a good day, right? Lolo failed to woo our hearts with her newest choice of outfit but there's always the next time. Hopefully, we'll see her on the other side next week.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just while we were praising stylist Sukriti Grover for doing such a commendable job with Radhika Madan's outings, Kriti Sanon decides to burst our bubble for good. What was the Dilwale actress even thinking before picking this Shantanu & Nikhil design? It wasn't a prom night after all.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur's comfy white dress may look like a miracle in summer but trust us, it is not. It's, in fact, a perfect example of how oversize dresses can go wrong. It's too dull to look at and hella boring. After Jersey, Mrunal Thakur Bags a Role in Thadam Remake, Starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Kajol

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not that Kajol's a fashionista who takes the city by storm every time she decides to step out but she has good days. However, this one didn't belong to that oh-so-wow category. The attire was extremely ill-fitted and certainly didn't have any charming factor attached to it.