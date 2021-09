Take wardrobe inspiration from Kritika Kamra as she effortlessly ushers the new season in Marks & Spencer’s latest Fusion Collection pantsuit. Inspired by classic prints designed to give a contemporary look, these super stylish separates costs INR 5999 for a jacket & INR 2499 for the pant.

Inspired by blue pottery, this tailored range includes elevated fabrications, quilted touches, and tassel finishing’s across versatile silhouettes that can comfortably transcend from everyday dressing through spruced up for an occasion.

On sporting the pantsuit from the collection, Kritika Kamra says, “I like style that’s effortless and modern. I’ve found the perfect style partner. Their new fusion collection has classic prints and is super chic. I decided to complete this look with minimal jewellery. How would you style yours?”

Style Tip to Try: An Ideal ensemble to wear for Oh! So fancy brunches to glamourous evening parties or simply pair it down with sneakers for the casual look.