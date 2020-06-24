Kylie Jenner is back here to wow her fans! The beauty mogul once again proved that she does not need an occasion to look piping hot. Neither does she need a reason to change her hair colour! Yes, the beauty brand owner has gone blonde again and she flaunted this new look on Instagram by posting two super hot pictures. Kylie is seen in a straight blonde hair that simply suits her well. Kylie Jenner's Hot Beachwear Pictures that Will Make You Sweat.

The 21-year-old reality show star wore a black monogrammed Gucci bra and is seen sporting a nude shaded lip colour. Her Instagram captions reads, 'too good had to do a double take.' Now, that's how you surprise your Insta-fam with your stunningly sexy snaps. Check them out below.

Kylie Goes Blonde, Again

View this post on Instagram last night🖤🖤🌙✨ A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

Double Take!

View this post on Instagram too good had to do a double take A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

She recently launched a new set of cosmetics under 'Kylie Cosmetics' in collaboration with sister and super model, Kendall Jenner. The hottie shared the range of these products on Instagram and announced that they will be up for sale from this Friday on her website. Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, she also launched a range of face masks with red lips and her name printed on them. Coming back to her hair colour, she has been always fond of experimenting and fans have seen her in pink, yellow and blonde shaded hair before as well. How do you like the fresh blonde look of Kylie?

