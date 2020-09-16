Kylie Jenner sure likes setting your Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time. The makeup mogul who believes in living lavishly often intimidates us with her exorbitant splurges. From designer labels to matching interiors of her car, Kylie loves to live a life king size. And while we willingly follow all her updates, there are times when we are simply envious of her lifestyle. Kylie's new pictures give us an insight into what stunning life she prefers to live and how it's all about being glamorous all the time. Kylie Jenner's Hot and Happening Instagram Post Will Make You Sweat (View Pics).

Kylie took to her Instagram account to share new pictures in her white shirt dress. While the attire was too simple for her choice, Jenner certainly added a dose of glamour by pairing it with golden earrings and her smart sling bag. Her matching manicured nails, nude lips, curled eyelashes and brown lids perfectly complemented her getup and we are super impressed by it. Overall it was a stunning attempt that grabbed all our eyeballs. Kylie Jenner Dishing Out Some 'Red' Hot Fashion Goals in her Black Crop Top and Faux Leather Pants (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's new set of pictures also define her obsession with social media. She's currently the highest-paid celebrity according to Forbes and she charges a whopping amount for her Instagram collaborations. For someone who has such a big number of followers, Kylie definitely deserves the tag of being a social media queen. a

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).