Popular Australian singer and songwriter Kylie Minogue will celebrate her 54th birthday this year. For those who don't know, Minogue has even sung a song in Bollywood, courtesy of Akshay Kumar. Remember the Chiggy Wiggy song from his movie, Blue? Well, that was sung by her and it became very popular at the time of its release. While she didn't return to B-town post that, we became her fans forever. Post her song, we kept following her on social media while also taking a keen interest in her fashion choices.

From wearing a trench coat on the red carpet to a typical thigh-high slit dress, Kylie Minogue's fashion choices vary with her mood. She's currently attending the Cannes Film Festival wherein she was invited to attend the special screening of Tom Hanks' Elvis. And keeping up with other appearances, Kylie went all bold and chic in her black evening gown with matching pumps and her signature wavy blonde locks. While that was certainly amongst her best appearances to date, we decided to reminisce a few others.

On Kylie Minogue's birthday, here's taking a look at some of her most memorable red carpet looks.

In Versace

Kylie Minogue

In Marchesa

Kylie Minogue

In Emilio Pucci

Kylie Minogue

In Christopher Kane

Kylie Minogue

In Gucci

Kylie Minogue

In Roberto Cavalli

Kylie Minogue

In Paco Rabanne

Kylie Minogue

Happy Birthday, Kylie Minogue!

